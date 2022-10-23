“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC. “I don’t think lawyers would want him in because he has to testify under oath.“.

“We will see if he is man enough to attend,” she added, according to Reuters.

The select committee announced, on Friday, that it issued a subpoena to Trump, and gave him until the fourth of November to submit a large set of documents related to his activities, before and after the bloody attack launched by his supporters on the sixth of January 2021.

The committee also told Trump it wanted him to appear to testify on or around November 14th..

The attack on the Capitol occurred when Trump supporters tried to prevent Congress from formally certifying the decisive victory of his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential election.