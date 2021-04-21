Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, said the family’s calls for George Floyd, who died at the hands of the police, for justice have been heard around the world.

“George Floyd should have been alive today,” Pelosi said in a tweet on her Twitter account Tuesday evening. “His family’s calls for justice in his murder were heard around the world.”

He did not die in vain. We must make sure that other families do not suffer from the same racism, violence and pain. “

This comes after Judge Peter Cahill in Minneapolis indicted Derek Chauvin, the former US policeman accused of killing Floyd, on all three charges.

The former policeman was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a prison sentence of up to 40 years.

He was also convicted of the crime of premeditated murder of the third degree, which carries a sentence of up to

25 years in prison, second-degree manslaughter, which could add 10

Other years behind bars.

Prosecutors accused Chauvin of responsibility for Floyd’s death while the defense of a former policeman cited Floyd’s poor health and drug remnants in his blood.

Floyd, an African-American man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after being arrested on suspicion of paying a fake $ 20 note, after the convicted policeman kneeled on his neck until he died.