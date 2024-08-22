Pelosi says she could have died during Ukraine trip

US House of Representatives member Nancy Pelosi assessed her first visit to Ukraine. According to her, the politician thought she could die, it was so dangerous, reports RIA Novosti.

“When I went to Ukraine as the first senior American official, I thought I might die on the trip because it was so dangerous,” Pelosi said.

During the US Democratic Party convention in Chicago, she refused to comment on the US administration’s further steps in the Ukrainian issue. The politician explained that she could not speak about the actions of either President Joe Biden or presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Pelosi visited Kyiv in May 2022. She met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked the United States for its support.