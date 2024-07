Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the United States House | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the United States House, said on Tuesday (2) that it is “legitimate” to question the mental health conditions of President Joe Biden, her fellow Republican, and asked that both he and his opponent in the November election, Republican Donald Trump, undergo physical and mental tests and disclose their results.

“Both candidates should take whatever test you want to put them through, in terms of mental acuity and health – both [têm que fazer]”, Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

Members of the Democratic Party have been considering replacing Biden in the presidential race since Thursday’s debate (27), when the president stuttered, was unable to complete his thoughts and appeared disoriented at various times.

Pelosi said it was a “legitimate question” whether Biden’s performance in the debate was just “an isolated incident” or a reflection of a delicate health condition.

Still, the Democrat said that the decision on whether or not Biden leaves the campaign is up to the president.

“It will be up to Joe Biden to do what he thinks is best,” Pelosi said. “There is no more patriotic person in our country than the president — this president of the United States.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas called on Biden to drop out of the race — he is the first Democratic congressman to publicly call for the president to leave the campaign.