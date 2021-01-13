A supporter of US President Donald Trump, rummaging through the laptop of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the Capitol, was found dead in his home. Writes about this The Sun.

The body of 53-year-old Christopher Stanton Georgia was found by his wife in the basement of their home in Alphareta. She immediately called the police and said that she saw “a lot of blood.”

The cause of death of the man has not yet been confirmed, the police are investigating the incident. It is noted that two semi-automatic rifles were found in the Georgia house. The neighbors described the deceased as a kind and polite person.

The Sun notes that the member of the storming of the Capitol on January 6 was later charged. He faced a maximum sentence of imprisonment of up to 180 days and / or a fine of a thousand dollars.

The storming of the Capitol building in the United States took place during a rally of supporters of the current head of state, who do not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. The rallies led to clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.

The US Democratic Party blamed the current leader of the country for what happened. In this regard, the House of Representatives of the US Congress issued a resolution to impeach and remove the president from office.