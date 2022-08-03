Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi cited her position as the reason for the “great hype” around her visit to Taiwan, since this post is the third most important in the state hierarchy of the States.

“I think it’s important to note that members of the US Congress [бывали на Тайване в прошлом], some of them had traveled earlier this year. <...>. I guess they (the Chinese authorities. – Ed.) made a big fuss, because I’m the speaker. I don’t know if this was a reason or a pretext, ”she said on Wednesday, August 3, at a press conference following a meeting with the head of the administration of the island, Tsai Ing-wen.

The day before, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns. He was protested in connection with the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan, which China considers its integral part.

Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the House of Representatives in 25 years. The politician arrived on the island on 2 August. Upon her arrival, she officially described her visit to Taiwan as a testament to the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry once again urged the United States to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and pandering to the pro-Taiwan independence forces.

Against the backdrop of ongoing events, Beijing announced that the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) was on alert and announced a series of military measures as countermeasures. It was also noted that the PLA will conduct military exercises in six regions around Taiwan from August 4 to 7.

At least 21 PLA warplanes are known to have entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone on Tuesday. The Taiwan Ministry of Defense, in turn, condemned the upcoming Chinese exercises near the island and called them the goal of psychological intimidation of US citizens.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities.