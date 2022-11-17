Home page politics

Nancy Pelosi no longer wants to lead Democrats in the US House of Representatives. © IMAGO/Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from the Democratic presidency of the US House of Representatives. The 82-year-old announced this in an emotional speech on Thursday in Washington.

Washington – The chair of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will no longer lead her party in the House of Representatives. The 82-year-old Democrat announced this at the beginning of a parliamentary session on Thursday in Washington. “For me, it’s time for a new generation to lead the Democratic Group, which I respect so much,” she said.

In an emotional speech in the House of Representatives, Pelosi said she will not run for re-election to a Democratic leadership position in Congress. The US Democrats had lost the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterms. You must now appoint a new faction leader. Pelosi will remain MP.

Pelosi relinquishes House Democrat presidency as attack on husband overshadows campaign

As chairman of the House of Representatives, Pelosi was previously number three in the state ranking after the US president and his vice president. The Democrat from California is considered a key liberal figure in American politics. In 2007, she became the first woman in the country to hold the position of Chair of the Chamber for the first time. Pelosi has been the Speaker of the House for the second time since 2019. She has led the Democrats in the Congressional Chamber for 20 years.

Republicans now hold the majority in the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. President Joe Biden’s party will lose the presidency of the Congress Chamber when the new Congress meets in early January. Then the group leader of the Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, should be elected as the new chairman of the House of Representatives.

Video: Nancy Pelosi’s husband suffers fractured skull in attack

A brutal attack on her husband Paul Pelosis recently overshadowed the US election campaign. A few days before the so-called midterms, an attacker broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. The attack was aimed at Pelosi herself, who was not at home at the time. (dpa/AFP/fmü)