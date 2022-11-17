Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will not be re-elected to the role of leader of the Democratic caucus. She stated this on November 17 during a meeting in Congress.

“With great confidence, I will not seek re-election as the leader of the Democrats in the next convocation. It’s time for me to have a new generation lead the Democratic faction that I respect so deeply. I am grateful that so many are willing to shoulder this tremendous responsibility,” Pelosi said.

She will continue to serve in the House of Representatives as an elected member from California.

Pelosi has been the leader of the Democrats since 2003, before that she was a parliamentary organizer for her party for a year. At various times over the course of eight years, her faction leadership allowed her to be speaker.

Earlier, on November 16, it became known that the Republican Party won the 218 seats needed to obtain a majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress. A Republican victory would end Pelosi’s tenure as speaker in January.

On November 13, the US Democratic Party received a minimal majority for a majority in the Senate. She got 50 places out of 100 possible. In the event of a tie in the voting, US Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast her vote.

The midterm elections to the US Congress were held on November 8. The next day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that relations between the Russian Federation and the United States remain and will remain bad in the near future, the elections to the American Congress will not affect this. He noted that the Kremlin will analyze information about the congressional elections.