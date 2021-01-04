Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected as Speaker of the 117th US House of Representatives, reports TASS…

This is evidenced by the voting results.

It is known that the 80-year-old representative of the Democratic Party received the support of the majority of members of the American Congress and defeated 55-year-old Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Recall that Pelosi has led the Democrats in the House of Representatives since 2003.

Following the general elections held on November 3, 2020, the US Democratic Party lost part of its mandates, but managed to retain its majority in the House of Representatives.

Recall that earlier in San Francisco, unknown persons planted a pig’s head at Nancy Pelosi’s house.