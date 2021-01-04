Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives. This is evidenced by the results of the vote, which is broadcast on the website of the legislative body.

It is noted that the representative of the Democratic Party received the support of a majority of Congressmen and defeated Republican rival Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier, on November 3, it was reported that the new composition of the US Congress, elected in the November elections, has begun work.

According to the results of the last congressional elections, 222 Democrats and 211 Republicans were elected to the lower house of the American legislature. The fate of the two places has not yet been decided. In particular, the place from one of the counties of Louisiana was in question, since the Republican who won there Luke Letlow died of coronavirus.

On the eve of their intention to oppose the approval of the election results by the US Congress on January 6, 11 Republican senators announced. According to them, they intend to vote on January 6 against the electors from the disputed states.

On December 31, it was reported that 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives and several in the Senate are ready to take such a step. Earlier it was reported that Republican Senator Josh Hawley also intends to oppose the results of the electoral vote at this meeting.

On December 28, the current US President Donald Trump once again called on Republican senators to fight to challenge the results of the presidential election.

If legislators in both chambers oppose the election results, Congress will not be able to automatically approve the results, and both houses will have to hold discussions up to two hours to decide whether to support the parliamentary objections.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. The current owner of the White House is convinced that the elections were held with numerous violations and falsifications in favor of the Democrats. Trump’s attempts to file lawsuits to block electoral votes have ended in failure.

On December 15, US President-elect Joe Biden announced that the electoral college vote was a clear victory. The Democratic nominee was voted for by 306 electors, and Trump received 232 votes.