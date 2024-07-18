Home page politics

Biden is in poor health and politically. Pelosi has now called him again and explained what could happen if he stays in the race.

Washington, DC – The debate about his presidential candidacy Joe Biden no peace, even now that he is suffering from Corona. The timing fuels speculation even more, because the president said in an interview with the US broadcaster BETNewswhich was published on Wednesday, a serious illness could cause him to withdraw from the campaign. “If I had an illness that occurs, if someone, if doctors came to me and said, you have this and that problem,” Biden said, then he would reevaluate whether he should stay in the race. So far, however, he and his doctors have always reiterated that this is not the case.

While Biden’s health had been an issue earlier because of his age, after the TV debate against Donald Trump The question of his mental acuity was the main focus. A whole series of critics from within the Democratic Party took the President’s weak performance, including several lapses, as an opportunity to demand his withdrawal from the election campaign or at least to urge him to think about it. The latter includes former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who remains an influential figure in the Democrats She is said to have spoken to Biden about his candidacy for the second time last week.

Democratic presidential candidacy: Now Pelosi appeals to Biden’s conscience

Since the TV debate, 19 Democratic members of the House of Representatives and one senator have called for Biden to withdraw. A recent survey by the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago, which works with the AP news agency, backed up this demand with data: 65 percent of respondents who identify as Democrats said Joe Biden should withdraw and allow his party to choose another candidate.

Recently, statements by influential Democrats against the incumbent president have become more frequent, or at least reports that they have made them. Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the Senate, is said to have supported Biden, according to the US broadcaster ABCNews in a conversation on Saturday urged him to give up his re-election campaign because it would be better for the country and the party. Schumer did not confirm the report. The Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, is said to have made similar comments in an exchange with Biden. ABCNews cited a source close to Jeffries.

Pelosi: Biden could cost the Democrats the House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi, who previously held Jeffries’ job and whose voice still carries a lot of weight with the Democrats, is said to have influenced Biden. She spoke to him directly shortly after the TV debate and has commented on the candidates’ debate several times in the media. On July 10, she said in an interview with MSNBC, that it is Joe Biden’s decision whether he wants to remain a candidate. “We all encourage him to make that decision because time is running out,” she added.

Now she has loudly CNN with Biden on the phone. The US broadcaster cited four sources who knew about the call. In it, Pelosi pointed to the polls that showed that the president could not beat Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. She also told Biden that he could destroy the Democrats’ chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives in November if he stays in the race.

The CNNSources were divided on how Biden responded: one said he became defensive, the other that he countered that he had seen polls saying the opposite. Neither source commented, however, on whether Pelosi told Biden she believed he should withdraw his presidential bid.

A decision must – and will – be made soon

However, there is no doubt that a decision in this internal debate is imminent in the coming weeks. Firstly, the Democratic National Committee wants to hold a virtual vote on Biden’s nomination by August 7 at the latest, before its nominating convention begins. CNN from an internal email.

On the other hand, Biden is increasingly “receptive” in conversations with Democratic members of Congress and “not as defiant as he is in public,” according to a presidential adviser who wishes to remain anonymous. CNN announced. “He went from saying ‘Kamala can’t win’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win?'” the adviser continued. It is still unclear where this will lead, but the president “seems to be listening.”