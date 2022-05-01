Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visited President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Sunday. In a video published by the Ukrainian president, Pelosi was accompanied by a delegation of US representatives who were received by the president in the courtyard of the official residence. In the brief recording, Pelosi tells Zelenski: “We visited him to thank him for his fight for freedom (…) his fight is everyone’s fight. So our commitment is to be here for you until the fight is over.” “We will be here until victory,” added the American leader.

Pelosi is second in line to the US presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris, and is the highest-ranking US leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war. Her trip was aimed at expressing Washington’s support for the Ukrainian government.

More information

Pelosi’s visit had not been announced, although her arrival in the coming days was speculated. Pelosi’s trip does not end in kyiv, but will continue in Poland, with a visit to the capital Warsaw and the southeast of the country, where thousands of refugees are crowded fleeing Russian bombs. In the released statement, the president of the House of Representatives maintains that “additional US support is on the way” and that they are going to transform President Joe Biden’s funding request “into a legislative package.”

This is the third high-level visit by senior US officials to Ukraine in a few days. Last Sunday, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretaries of State and Defense, arrived in the country. Last Thursday it was the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who walked through the streets of Bucha and Irpin to see the aftermath of the Russian invasion in these two towns on the outskirts of the capital.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Along with the video, Zelensky also published a tweet with the following phrase: “Nancy Pelosi in kyiv. The United States is a leader in strongly supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our State! ”, She wrote on the social network. To this, Pelosi added, in another video: “Thank you for your leadership and courage for leading the Ukrainians in the defense of democracy (…) We believe that we visited you to thank you for your fight for freedom.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.