Following her controversial trip to Taiwan, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, should visit on Thursday the ultra-fortified border that separates South Korea from its North neighborA South Korean official told AFP.

Pelosi, who arrived in Seoul on Wednesday night, is due to visit the “demilitarized zone” (DMZ), the same source said.

If the move goes ahead, Pelosi would be the most senior US official to visit the border town of Panmunjom since Donald Trump in 2019. In 2019, Trump, then the US president, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there.



In a meeting with the president of the South Korean National Assembly, Kim Jin-pyo, Pelosi discussed North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs. Both officials “expressed concern about the growing threats posed by North Korea,” according to a joint statement after their meeting.

North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests this year. Pelosi and his South Korean counterpart called for “strong and prolonged deterrence against North Korea” and said they would support their leaders’ efforts to get Pyongyang to denuclearize.

The US representative is due to speak by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is on vacation this week, according to officials. As part of her Asian tour, Pelosi paid a visit of less than 24 hours to Taiwan the day before, a territory that China considers to be part of her territory.

This trip unleashed the outrage of Beijing, which this Thursday launched its most important military maneuvers in decades around the island.

AFP

