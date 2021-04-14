US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

In a letter to the president published Tuesday, Pelosi called for Biden to deliver his first speech before the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Pelosi asked the Democratic president, who has been in office since January 20, to “share your vision to meet the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

In the letter, Pelosi praised “(Biden’s) historic and transformative leadership.

It is noteworthy that the first speech of any newly elected US president in a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US Capitol is not considered a speech on the State of the Union.

Biden’s first State of the Union address will not be until next year, at which time he will have spent more than 12 months in office.