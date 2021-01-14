The Trump impeachment was successfully initiated in the House of Representatives. Donald Trump speaks out in a video. And a member of parliament reports on her traumatic experiences.

The storming of the US Capitol * shocked the US.

shocked the US. As a consequence, the outgoing US President should Donald Trump to be removed from office – the Democrats and ten Republicans voted to initiate impeachment.

to be removed from office – the Democrats and ten Republicans voted to initiate impeachment. In a White House video message Trump speaks up for the first time.

Trump speaks up for the first time. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Washington, DC – Get out of that White house with him. After Storming the Capitol * on January 6th can the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic Party not going fast enough. On Tuesday became a Impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump initiated. For the second time. This makes the outgoing US president the only one in this position against whom there are ever two Impeachment proceedings gave. Trump, he is and will remain a man of superlatives.

Donald Trump must now in the Senate because of the “Incitement to riot” be responsible. Like the majority leader of the Senate *, the Republican Mitch McConnell, made it clear this will not be before the Inauguration of Biden happen. A circumstance that could even harm Biden *. Trump incited his supporters in his speech: inside to march to the Capitol. A wild mix of Trump supporters: inside, right-wing extremists and QAnon disciples then stormed the heart of US democracy, devastating and terrifying those present. Five people died in connection with the events. For the Democrats * the last drop on an already glowing hot stone. Nancy Pelosi – the third most powerful politician in Washington – has sharpened her “speaker” hammer.

We know that the President of the United States incited this insurrection – this armed rebellion – against our American democracy. He must go. pic.twitter.com/pIxOv2hOQv – Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 14, 2021

And a hidden message in her outfit. Because Nancy Pelosi apparently wore the same black dress and silver chain as in December 2019 – after one for the first time Impeachment proceedings was initiated against the still-President. The woman knows how to use symbolism.

Donald Trump reports via video message – Republicans voted for impeachment proceedings

The daughter of Pelosis, Alexandra Pelosi, is said to have characterized her mother as follows to the broadcaster CNN: “She cuts your head off and you won’t even notice that you are bleeding.” Given the rapid pace at which the Impeachment proceedings against Trump has now been initiated, aptly. Ten members of the Republican Party * voted for it together with all Democrats in the House of Representatives. For Donald Trump another blow in the pit of the stomach. Meanwhile, he reported in a video message.

Trump speaks of a safe handover to Joe Biden – violence has nothing to do with “true supporters”

There is in it Donald Trump * as one has almost never seen him: remorseful and weak. “The Storming of the US Capitol hit the heart of the republic, ”said the ailing president at the beginning. And differentiates itself from the violence that rocked the United States that day. “Violence and vandalism has absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement. ”No true supporter of his could ever use political violence. “You are attacking our country, we cannot tolerate that.” In a five-minute speech that White House* published, this calls in an unusual manner for peace on all political spectrums: “Let us decide to move forward together”. However, no topic of his address: the one introduced Impeachment proceedings.

He also addresses the concern that the Inauguration of Biden on January 20th * could lead to excesses of violence. “Every American has the right to have their voice heard in a respectful way,” said Trump. “Everyone has to abide by our rules.” He had instructed the federal agents to use all resources to “keep order”. And then comes the sentence that sounds truly astonishing from Donald Trump’s mouth: “Thousands of National Guards will follow Washington sent to protect the city and ensure that the Transition takes place safely and without an incident. ”He was also shocked by the outbreak of violence on January 6th. Condemned at the same time Donald Trumpthat social networks blocked thousands of accounts in the days that followed. Among other things, his own account and political mouthpiece*.

Storming the Capitol: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reports life-threatening moment

She is one of the so-called “Squads”: Young, progressive, democrat and people of color des House of Representatives *, Part of the left wing of the party. The MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, often called “AOC” by their initials and the dazzling face of the democratic future, describes in a livestream on their Instagram account, how they Storming of the US Capitol has experienced. “I can tell you that I had a very close encounter and I thought I was going to die,” she tells her followers: inside.

“In the Capitol running and not knowing whether a police officer is there to help you or to injure you is also very traumatic, ”she says, referring to the sometimes controversial behavior of police officers. She also did not feel safe in the hiding place in which she was taken with other members of the Congress. On the one hand, because several Republicans did not want to wear a mask inside, and on the other hand, because she was in a closed room with “white supremacy sympathizers”, as she claims.

The speaker has been removed from the chambers. – Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

She was afraid that her location would be revealed. Given that the Republican Lauren Boebert tweeted live: "The spokeswoman was removed from the chambers" and thus gave indications of her location, understandable. After Storming the Capitol it became known that parts of the right-wing mobs were targeting people-hunting Vice Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi did.

