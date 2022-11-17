“I will not run for the Democratic administration in the next Congress,” said Pelosi, 82, who has played a major role in US politics for two decades.

What motivated this decision?

Liberal Pelosi, 82, is the first woman to hold the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It is important to know

The composition of the House of Representatives in its version after the renewal elections will have a significant impact on the political content and prospects for legislative work in the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.



Republicans have announced plans to conduct multiple investigations into the Biden administration’s performance if they win, including the business dealings of President Hunter Biden’s son, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Democrats secured control of the US Senate after the mid-term elections that took place last Tuesday, bringing victory to President Joe Biden



Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, won her nineteenth term on Tuesday, with 83 percent of the vote.