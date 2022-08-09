According to Pelosi, who chairs the US lower house, Xi has “his own insecurities” and is in a “vulnerable” position. For example, she says Xi has problems with his country’s economy and is focused on being re-elected.

Pelosi tells NBC, among others, that in response to her visit to Taiwan, the Chinese are “doing what they usually do”, referring to the harassment practices. “We will not become accomplices to his isolation from Taiwan,” she said of Xi.