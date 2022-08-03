Home page politics

The visit of US top politician Pelosi to the conflict partner enraged China. Japan also has its say – news ticker on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Update from August 3, 1:29 p.m: Nancy Pelosi has departed from Taiwan, reports Reuters news agency. South Korea is the next stop on their Asia trip. His government has, however, out of concern for the growing Tensions between China and the US called for dialogue.

One wants to stay in close contact with all the states involved, said a representative of the President’s Office, according to the broadcaster KBS, with a view to the visit of the US top politician to Taiwan. The representative expressed hope that Pelosi would proceed with her trip as planned. Your visit to South Korea is welcomed.

Taiwan conflict fuels tensions between China and the US

Update from August 3, 1:09 p.m: Nancy Pelosi flew to Taiwan for a visit – further increasing tensions between China and the USA. Only shortly after the US top politician landed in Taipei, Beijing announced “targeted military action” in response.

The United States, for its part, had several military ships cruise in the region. Among other things, the aircraft carrier “USS Ronald Reagan” (pictured below)” is in the south of the island, the US Navy tweeted.

Does the US really want to risk a second war alongside Ukraine? asks the deputy editor of the Munich Mercury, Mike Schier, in a comment on the Taiwan conflict. Here is the background to the conflict between China and Taiwan.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (archive image published by the US Navy) © US Navy/ZUMA Wire/Imago

Baerbock gets involved in the Taiwan conflict – and feels China’s protests

Update from August 3, 12:39 p.m: “Aggressive rhetoric can lead to dangerous action: With these words, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) criticized the threatening gestures towards Taiwan – China reacted promptly to Baerbock’s criticism.

Pelosi visits Taiwan: China threatens military muscle flexing

Update from August 3, 11:31 am: In response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China has announced target practice around the island – Taiwan now fears a naval and air blockade. According to the CNA news agency, the Taiwanese military also spoke of a “serious violation” of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The maneuvers are the biggest military muscle flexing since the 1995 missile crisis, when China fired missiles over Taiwan to intimidate and the US deployed two aircraft carrier groups.

Taiwan’s transport ministry has already consulted with Japan and the Philippines to determine alternative shipping routes while the maneuvers are held. Consultations were also held with Taiwan’s aviation and maritime authorities on how to react.

Response to Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: China plans live ammunition practice – now even Japan is concerned

First report from August 3rd: Munich/Taipei – Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan despite all warnings from China. – and assures the country of the support of the USA. The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday (3 August), said her visit was also a sign “that we are proud of our enduring friendship.”

Tsai stressed that Taiwan will not back down in the face of Chinese threats and will stand by “the line of defense of democracy.” Previously, China had apparently provoked a fighter jet maneuver.

Conflict with China: Pelosi pledges US support for Taiwan

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is controversial. The politician of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The communist leadership in Beijing sees Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic of China, even though it was governed independently before it was founded in 1949. While the US does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent state, it does support the country’s government.

China and Taiwan: That's what the conflict is about

Military exercises around Tawain: Government in Taipei laments “irrational step”

Now China has announced “targeted military action”. A series of military maneuvers in waters around Taiwan is planned. Among other things, long-range live ammunition is to be fired in the Taiwan Strait – the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.

Taiwan accused China on Wednesday of wanting to partially invade Taiwanese territorial waters during the planned maneuvers. A spokesman for the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense spoke of an “irrational step” with which Beijing is challenging the international order.

Pelosi visit to Taiwan: Japan concerned about planned Chinese maneuvers

The Japanese government, however, expressed “concern” about the planned Chinese maneuvers. These concerns have been conveyed to the Chinese side, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The area near Taiwan, where China is planning maneuvers from Thursday (4 August), overlaps with Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Japan is a key US ally. (AFP/dpa/frs)