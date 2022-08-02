Tensions between the United States and China have risen sharply on Tuesday evening following the arrival of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in Taiwan for her controversial visit. Pelosi landed in Taipei late in the evening, despite intense pressure from China.

Beijing immediately condemned the historic arrival of Pelosi, the top US representative to visit Taiwan in 25 years – and announced military operations in retaliation. China’s armed forces have been placed on high alert, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit damages peace and stability around the Taiwan Strait, the 140 kilometer wide waterway that separates the island from mainland China. Chinese warplanes flew past the territorial divide before Pelosi’s arrival on Tuesday.





The US Air Force plane carrying Pelosi landed late at night at Taipei’s Songshan Airport as part of the 82-year-old House Speaker’s tour of Asia. The plane made a wide turn around the disputed South China Sea from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur — apparently to avoid approaching Chinese military personnel in the area, an indication of caution.

China strongly opposes Pelosi’s visit, seeing it as implicit US recognition of Taiwan as an independent nation. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that will sooner or later be annexed, if necessary by force. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the US not to “play with fire” during a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden last week.

Biden didn’t think it was a good idea

The president didn’t think a visit to Taiwan was a good idea now. He “respects” Pelosi’s choice, the White House said. Biden says the visit doesn’t change Washington’s policy on Taiwan; the US recognizes Beijing as the government of China, thus following Beijing’s ‘one China line’. Nevertheless, the US has committed itself to support democratically governed Taiwan against increasing aggression from Beijing.

Pelosi, who has long been an outspoken critic of China who regularly calls for Beijing’s respect for human rights, said the visit was to support “Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” she said after arriving. US solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million residents is “more important than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” she said.

Visiting now is reckless and dangerous Thomas Friedman, columnist

In the US, her arrival garnered both acclaim and criticism. A group of 26 Republican representatives expressed rare support for the Democratic chairman. Mitch McConnell, the president of the Republicans in the Senate, also expressed his support. The Chinese suggestion that the visit constitutes a provocation is “absurd,” he said.

Relationship was already bad

Critics, however, believe that Pelosi is unnecessarily heightening tensions between the US and China, while the relationship between the two superpowers is already in bad shape and the West cannot use a conflict besides the war in Ukraine. For those reasons, Pelosi’s visit is “utterly reckless, dangerous and irresponsible,” wrote commentator Thomas Friedman in The New York Times.

There are fears in Washington that Beijing will use Pelosi’s visit to increase military threats against Taiwan, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. “There is no reason for Beijing to turn a visit that fits into long-term US policy into some kind of crisis, or use it as an excuse to step up aggressive military activities in or around the Taiwan Strait,” he said.