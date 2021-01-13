The current US President Donald Trump poses a danger to the country and must be removed from power. This was stated by the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at a meeting on impeachment in the US Congress on January 13. The broadcast is conducted by the TV channel CNN…

“The President of the United States provoked this rebellion, this armed rebellion against our country. He must go. It poses a clear and urgent threat to the country, ”Pelosi said.

She stressed that Trump was the culprit of the “armed insurgency” and therefore deserves impeachment, and the people who attacked the Capitol are “internal terrorists.”

Earlier that day, the U.S. House of Representatives began considering impeachment against Trump. A resolution was passed in which Vice President Mike Pence was asked to remove Trump from power.

The procedure should be initiated by the US Deputy Prime Minister in the framework of the 25th amendment to the Constitution on the inability of the president to fulfill his duties. Meanwhile, Pence opposed impeachment.

Also on January 13, it became known that about 20 congressmen from the Republican Party plan to support the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, who is a Republican.

On January 11, the House of Representatives published the text of the resolution to impeach Trump. The authors of the document believe that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the country’s constitution, based on his actions on the day of unrest around the congress.

On January 8, Pelosi, in a conversation with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milli, warned that if Trump does not immediately leave the presidency, Congress will take measures to try to remove him from power. CNN…

On January 7, the US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States. The procedure took place against the backdrop of unrest in Washington: Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, killing five people, including a policeman.

Trump tweeted a post calling for calm amid protests in Washington, and then recorded a video message urging supporters to disperse. The social network has blocked the function of retweeting the post with a video message, explaining this “risk of violence.” Twitter later froze Trump’s account.