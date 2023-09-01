Usa, Nancy Pelosi in Venice: “Will Biden win. Meloni? Good, but she has problems with LGBTQ+ rights”

The speaker emeritus of the US House, the 83-year-old Democrat Nancy Pelosi, is in Venice during the days of the Film Festival as a guest of honor of the award ceremony for female excellence in the world, the DVF awards. And for the occasion she gave herself to the press, also answering uncomfortable questions.

First of all the one about his opinion on Donald Trumpwhich seems to be flying in the polls: “The occasional occupant of the White House is a danger to democracy. The Republican Party was a big party in America. He did important things for our country and excellent leaders were born from there. Now it has become a thug’s cult. I never talk bad about others, but this is one tragedy”. Pelosi, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, he knows there is a hard core of the population that will continue to support the former president, he says is made up of people “who deny women’s and gay rights, and of anti-Semites. We will never convince them. Instead, there it is another part that is afraid of the future, of globalization, of immigration.These are legitimate concerns that Joe Biden understands. He will win, is a wise and empathetic man, he focuses on women, on a strong economic policy, on education. For those who say that he is too old, remember that he is only three years older than the other”. And then:”There will come a time when these people will realize they don’t want a defendant or a convict as a leader.”

READ ALSO: Trump to trial on March 4, it’s official. At risk the presidential elections

Subscribe to the newsletter

