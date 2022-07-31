US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said she would start a four-nation visit to Asia on Sunday, without referring to Taiwan, amid intense speculation that she might visit the self-ruled island of which China says it belongs. “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement. The trip will focus on security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.