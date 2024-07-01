Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Biden’s mental state came under criticism after the TV debate on the US election. Now similar concerns are being raised about Trump – is the former president suffering from dementia?

Atlanta – The TV duel between US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump was a disaster in many ways. Biden baffled viewers with occasional lapses. His opponent, on the other hand, in the best Trump manner, let loose one lie after another. The Chinese Global Times even described the debate as a “reality show”.

The criticism was directed primarily at Biden, who, due to his behavior, is even questioned by some as being unfit for a second term as US President. He himself tried to persuade voters to US election in November: “I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done,” Biden said in North Carolina. Support is now coming from within his party: A former speaker of the House of Representatives claims to have discovered signs of dementia in Trump as well.

Before US election 2024 – Pelosi hints at dementia in Trump due to TV debate

Nancy Pelosi, the representative of the city of San Francisco in the House of Representatives, insisted CNN that Biden should not be condemned because of one “bad night.” “It was a good presidency and that is what the American people have to decide,” Pelosi said.

Donald Trump is said to be showing signs of dementia. At least that is what Nancy Pelosi suspects. © Steve Helber/dpa

In the debate about Biden’s mental state, one must be fair. “There are health experts who believe that Trump is suffering from dementia,” Pelosi said. It is not the case that the republican simply tells lies, “he doesn’t know the truth.” With Biden, however, she can have discussions. “We experience Joe Biden up close. We know how well he knows the issues and how well informed he is.”

“Signs of dementia” – Psychologist criticizes Trump’s mental state

Pelosi is not the only one who has doubts about the former president’s mental state. Psychologist Harry Segal said in early April, that Trump is showing “signs of incipient dementia”. In his remote diagnosis on the “David Pakman Show,” Segal did not mince his words. “I view this cognitive decline as an additional danger to an already unpredictable, mentally handicapped person who should not be anywhere near the White House,” he said.

A large number of colleagues share Segal’s opinion. How Focusonline reported that hundreds of doctors have signed a petition suggesting that Trump may have been diagnosed with dementia. Trump’s behavior could be consistent with symptoms of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), according to forensic psychiatrist Elizabeth Zoffman. Signs of this include tactlessness, irritability and disinhibition. Zoffman strongly advises Trump to get himself examined for this, because such a disease can continue to worsen.

Trump boasts about health test – Ex-president asserts mental fitness ahead of 2024 US election

“They always show you the first thing, for example a giraffe, a tiger or this or that – a whale,” quotes the WashingtonPost Trump in New Hampshire in mid-January. Trump was asked to identify drawings of animals in a test on his mental state. Because he passed the test with flying colors, the former president is probably happy to show off his cognitive abilities.

However, the developer of the test, Ziad Nasreddine, spoke out shortly after Trump’s statement and pointed out that the test in question did not contain a whale at all. “I don’t think we have a version with a whale,” said Nasreddine. However, he admitted that Trump was only trying to list examples.

Nevertheless, the ability to remember animal shapes is not a good indicator of suitability as US president, judged cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery Jonathan Reiner. “That is a very, very low hurdle for someone who has the codes to launch a nuclear weapon in his pocket, and certainly not something to brag about,” he told the WashingtonPost.

Biden admits mistakes after botched TV debate against Trump: “I understand the concern”

Whether Trump suffers from dementia or not is probably not a big deal for Biden’s critics. Accordingly, the US president was at a loss for explanations after the TV debate. “I understand the concern about the debate,” Biden said, according to The Independent at an event. “I understand. I didn’t have a great evening.”

Whether Biden can convince people of his abilities remains to be seen. After the TV debate, some in the Democratic Party are demanding Kamala Harris to run against Trump. According to the US intelligence service Newsweek According to a poll by the think tank Date for Progress, the Vice President is the first choice to succeed Biden with 39 percent of all votes. (nhi)