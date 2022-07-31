Pelosi indicated in tweets on Twitter that the tour will include Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, without referring to Taiwan.

This US congressional delegation’s tour comes to discuss promoting common interests and values, and affirming Washington’s commitment to its allies in the region.

China has repeatedly threatened to take escalatory measures if Pelosi visits Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory.

In Beijing, the Chinese Air Force spokesman stressed that Beijing will resolutely maintain its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During a military air show, the Chinese official said that the Air Force has many types of combat aircraft capable of flying over the island of Taiwan, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

On Saturday, Beijing announced the start of live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi’s possible visit to Taipei.

These maneuvers are a clear message to any efforts to distance Taiwan from Chinese control.

Beijing has made it clear in this regard that the exercises will be limited geographically, and will take place off the coast of Pingtan Island in Fujian Province, located off Taiwan.

It is noteworthy that China opposes any initiative that would give the Taiwan authorities international legitimacy, and any official communication between Taiwan and other countries.

China’s current move in terms of maneuvers came after Taiwan earlier conducted a series of air and sea maneuvers off its east coast, simulating a possible attack from China.

At the time, Taiwan used Mirage aircraft, destroyers and submarines equipped with guided missiles for training, in addition to launching missiles, cannons and torpedoes at hostile targets.

It is worth noting that US President Joe Biden had threatened to intervene militarily in Taiwan if China invaded Taiwan, which Beijing met with the threat and its lack of hesitation in launching a military war to prevent Taiwan from getting out of its control.

Amid this ongoing conflict, the Taiwan crisis is likely to escalate in light of Beijing’s warning to the US President not to play with fire, while Washington insists on supporting Taiwan.