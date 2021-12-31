EP Friday 31 December 2021, 08:41



The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has announced a series of “events” to commemorate the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, which took place on January 6, as part of a session in Congress to ratify the victory of Joe Biden in the elections.

“These events are conceived as a reflection, remembrance and a new commitment in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayer,” said Pelosi in a letter addressed to his Democratic colleagues in the Lower House, collected by the CNN television network.

Thus, at noon on January 6, a prayer will be pronounced and silence will be held in the House of Representatives, after which historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham will converse “to establish and preserve the January 6 narrative.”

The White House already said in early December that it will also commemorate the first anniversary of the incident, but did not provide further details. White House press chief Jen Psaki said the day was “one of the darkest” in the history of democracy in the United States.

Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was holding a joint session to ratify Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 presidential election. The former president repeatedly rejected the electoral result, stating that there had been a “fraud”, although without providing evidence in this regard. The incident left five dead.

Currently, an investigation commission such as the one that was formed after the attacks of September 11, 2001, is investigating what happened. The US authorities have already brought charges against 700 people.