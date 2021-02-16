US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an “independent” investigation into the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, which took place on January 6th.

The riots killed five people and became the focus of an investigation to hold accountable former President Donald Trump.

U.S. lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against Trump in the House of Representatives, but the Senate did not condemn him for inciting the revolt.

“We have to get to the truth about how this happened,” Pelosi said.

She added, “To protect our security, our next step will be to form an external and independent committee similar to the 9/11 Commission to investigate and report facts and causes related to the local attack on January 6, 2021.”