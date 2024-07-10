Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, one of the most important figures in the Democratic Party, suggested for the second time on Wednesday (10) that President Joe Biden rethink his candidacy for reelection.

“It’s up to the president to decide whether he’s going to run. We all encourage him to make that decision because time is of the essence,” Pelosi said in an interview with the program. Morning Joe from MSNBC, after being asked if Biden has her explicit support.

The 84-year-old California lawmaker is so far the most senior party official urging Biden to weigh whether to continue in the race against Republican former President Donald Trump, who gained momentum after the June 27 election debate.

Pelosi stressed that Biden is respected within the party, but stressed that people want him to make a decision, in a message that contrasted with the explicit support expressed Tuesday by a significant part of the Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives appeared to ignore that the Democratic leader has stressed in recent days not only that he does not plan to withdraw his candidacy, but that in his opinion he is the best positioned to defeat Trump.

“I want him to do whatever he decides to do. Whatever he decides, let’s go ahead,” Pelosi said.

On July 2, the Democratic congresswoman had already stated that it was “legitimate” to question the president’s mental health conditions.

Calls for Biden to drop out emerged after the debate with Trump in late June, during which the Democrat appeared hesitant, unable to finish some sentences or refute statements by the Republican.

So far, a dozen lower-ranking Democratic lawmakers have expressed doubts that Biden is the best option to win on November 5, but the president has also won support from, among others, the Hispanic caucus of Democrats in Congress and the African-American caucus.

According to the latest polls, Trump is still ahead of Biden in the race. The average of polls conducted by the website FiveThirtyEight shows that the Republican has 42.1% of voting intentions, 2.1 percentage points more than his rival.