Madueño hair premiered in 2020 ‘Pendiente’, which he defines as a song that has all the ingredients to be a commercial “failure” and that, according to what he told his production team, went against his popularity: “it lasts more than 7 minutes, it has 12 verses and no choir. However, in times of musical platforms and the absence of concerts, the public supported the release and on Spotify it is the third most listened to song in its catalog. On YouTube it registers more than 100,000 views.

“We composers work with stories, whether they are our own or those of others, real or fictitious,” he said. “Precisely, ‘Pending’ was born from a real love letter that I wrote to an ex-partner. I never thought of it as simple because it is totally anti-formula, but people made it their own during the pandemic. I think that its success has to do with its history, which connected with several hearts. Within that depth is where you find satisfaction. It works that way for me, for the same reason that I consider myself an author.”

Before traveling to complete a tour of Spain, the also author of ‘Alma de 80s’ decided to “pay back” the welcome by publishing the video clip of the song. “I had it pending. I feel happy because it has been a very clean and expressive audiovisual work by the director brian jacobs. I show myself as I am… as rock is. Never in my life have I been governed by commercial standards and I think that the video honors this concept that I transmit”. From Madrid he presented the acoustic session of ‘Justo a ti’. “We premiered a song that was widely played in Spain in a campaign that included it as its soundtrack, then also on the DVD/CD ’20 years on the edge’ edited here by Sony Music UK. This is so, the songs travel and we like cats behind them, “he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Pelo announced that he will be one of the artists who will be part of the Vive Latino poster in Mexico. This festival will be held on March 19 and 20 at the Foro del Sol, one of the largest venues for concerts in Mexico City. Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Julieta Venegas, Limp Bizkit, Pixies, Maldita Vecindad, Residente, among others, will perform.

“It’s a very big thing for me. Mexico is a country to which I have traveled very little, but playing at this festival will leave very good echoes. After that, I’ll be focused on putting out one more album this year. I am someone who believes in the album as a complete work, but I am always open to different opportunities, in all genres. Even in the urban world. It has a lot of rhythm. Who knows, at some point I get excited and do a ‘rocket’ (laughs)”.