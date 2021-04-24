Pello Bilbao (Gernika, 31 years old) was one of the protagonists of the Tour of the Alps that concluded this Friday with a victory for Simon Yates (BikeExchange). The Bahrain rider climbed to the second step of the podium and was the winner of Thursday’s queen stage with a spectacular descent. His great role has come to question whether Mikel Landa should be the team leader in the next Giro d’Italia (May 8-30). Del Giro, his role in the team, the future … he spoke with AS.

-Queen stage and second overall in a race as tough as the Tour of the Alps. Did you come with the feeling that you could do it so well?

-Yes, I felt very confident, I had already noticed well in the Basque Country. So I faced this race with the aim of fighting for the general classification and trying to win some stage. So I am very happy to have met the objectives.

-Your victory in Pieve di Bono was highly praised for its extraordinary descent to the Boniprati pass. On television it seemed very dangerous and you risked a lot. How do you experience such a decline in the race?

-The final descent was the one that made that stage perhaps the most favorable for me, the one that best suited my characteristics. I crowned with little time wasted with Yates and Vlasov, and tried to get to them. The last 10 kilometers were very intense and with a lot of concentration. I tried to speed up every corner, take advantage of all the asphalt and sprint out of every turn as if they were the last meters of the stage. Each time he saw that he was closer to the two of the head, so he accelerated even more. Once I got to be with them, I told myself that I couldn’t settle, that I had to finish off with a stage win.

-The Giro begins on May 8, a race in which he has shone and has arrived in good shape. What role will it play? With what objectives do you face it?

-We are going to the Giro d’Italia to win it with Mikel Landa and I hope to be a key player. I don’t think I will focus on contesting the general standings, and if an opportunity presents itself, take advantage of it. We’ll see how each of us got there and how the team wants to face the race.

“I am prepared to be the alternative in the Giro, if necessary”

Pello Bilbao

-You have already been in the positions of honor (6th in 2018, two stages in 2019 and 5th last year). If the team or race circumstances decide that you should be the reference for the overall … do you feel ready?

-Yes, I am ready. If I have to be the alternative because it was necessary, I would be willing to do it, of course.

-Last year, such a rare season due to the pendemic, he completed a very good Giro. Do you think this year will come better, but or the same as last year?

-Well, it’s difficult to know. Last year, I might be preparing for the Giro exclusively and I didn’t get that far. I think other factors played a role. Like having taken the weight off the Tour, for example. Last season the Tour centralized everything, the team asked us for a very big effort, as if the whole year depended on that one race. When I finished I felt a release and I reached the Giro without pressure.

-Don’t you miss coming this year as a leader?

-Last year I was the leader and I met a super professional team that helped me. Nor am I a cyclist who needs to go as the undisputed leader. I don’t have that need. I want the best for the team and I have no problem giving 100% for a teammate.

-With what result in Italy would you be satisfied?

With a podium in the general. We are going to try to win, but I think if we can get someone into the top three we should be satisfied. It is the minimum we should aspire to.

-Astana, Bahrain … his career after leaving Euskaltel has been successful. How do you foresee the future? Can we expect any changes for next year?

-The truth is that I feel very comfortable in the team. Both with work and with my position. If we can extend our union and reach an agreement, I think there will be no problem.