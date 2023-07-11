The Spanish cyclist Pello Bilbao, a member of Team Bahrain Victorious, won stage 10 of the Tour de France, which ended in the town of Issoire. The result allowed the Spaniard to move up in the general classification of the competition, which in its first four positions did not present changes after the conclusion of the tour.

Stage 10 of the Tour de France, which took place after the first day of rest, was full of emotions from start to finish and where the 33-year-old Spanish rider was able to show his experience to prevail over the German Georg Zimmermann in the final meters of the competition.

The Spanish cyclist, who with the result is fifth in the general classification after being out of the top ten, was part of the day’s breakaway in which around 20 riders participated, many with experience and victories in grand tours.

At the end of the stage, unsurprisingly, Bilbao dedicated the win to his former teammate Gino Mäder, who died after a crash at the Tour de Suisse in June.

Stage 11 of the Tour de France will take place on July 12 between the towns of Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins. This will have a route of 179.8 kilometers with three fourth-category ascents along the way.