Pello Bilbao achieved this Wednesday a victory of merit. On stage: the prestigious Tour of the Basque Country. And, above all, for the rival he beat in Amurrio’s sprint: the reigning world champion, Julian Alaphilippe. The laudable victory, however, is only the first of the year for Spanish cycling in a race of the UCI World Tour. There are six other wins in the calendar 2022, but they have been in lower category competitions. In addition, three of them have been starred by the usual: Alexander Valverde, who will be 42 years old on April 25. The data confirms the desert crossing through which the national peloton has been going for a long time, waiting for the emergence of this new batch that they lead Carlos Rodriguez and Juan Ayuso… Or the final blow on the table of Enrique More.

There is a generation that deserves a special mention, that has saved its honor in this period of drought, in the wake of the golden age that they led Alberto Contador, Purito Rodríguez and Valverde himself. I am referring to those born in 1989 and 1990. One of them is our hero today, Pello Bilbaowhich has two stages in its history in the Italy spinwhere he finished fifth and sixth, and finished ninth in the Tour de France. In that same stretch they move Mikel Landa, the generational leader, Ion Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Jesús Herrada… Among all they add seven victories in the Turnthree in the Lap and two in the toursin addition to a podium, that of Landa at the 2015 Giro, and another nine top-ten in the big three, among other notable results. His successes have not penetrated the general public, because they came in the shadow of a glorious era that linked great champions without parentheses since 80’s years. They have not equaled their predecessors, nor will they, but their persistence and their punctual flashes must be valued… as that claw of Bilbao to the rainbow jersey.