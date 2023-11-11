Without a doubt, one of the Italian revelations of the year. Giulio Pellizzari is only 19 years old, and despite this success has come close to him several times: see the 3rd place in Predazzo in the fourth stage of the Tour of the Alps, or the other 3rd place in the sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey. Without forgetting the second position in the final classification of the Tour de l’Avenir, with the victory in the last stage in the blue jersey. The man from the Marche region excellently defended the colors of the Green Project-Bardiani Csf-Faizané, the Reverberi family group which has always been a hotbed of talent (see Colbrelli and Ciccone, just to give two recent examples). Pellizzari will remain in the Italian professional team (whose first name will be VF Group) in 2024 but a move to the World Tour is in sight for 2025. Several teams have already shown interest: at the moment Movistar seems to be in pole position, but Alpecin, Bora, Intermarché and Ef have also started doing some surveys. Because now the trend is this: to plan ahead. The big teams don’t wait, if they can they ‘lock down’ the talents as soon as they can.