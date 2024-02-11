The talented Uruguayan winger arrived a few weeks ago to replace Bryan Zaragoza, who left in this winter market for Bayern Munich. The player comes from Manchester United, where he did not have the continuity that he was looking for, and the truth is that he has fit in very well in Cacique Medina's team.
Seated on the right wing, the Uruguayan started this match against FC Barcelona corresponding to matchday 24 of LaLiga with great dynamism, creating a lot of danger on that right wing. Thus, after some unsuccessful attempts, a few minutes before the end of the first half, Pellistri advanced down the wing and put a cross behind for his teammate Ricard Sánchez to tie the score.
Granada thus managed to go into the break with the possibility of causing a surprise in the second half, with an enormous role from its right wing.
The second half was going to start in a similar way, and the majority of the Andalusian team's attacks were going to continue being from that side. Finally, in the 60th minute of play, the Uruguayan took advantage of a good pass from Uzuni inside the area after a clearance by an FC Barcelona defender, thus scoring his first goal with the team and consummating the team's comeback at that time.
From here on, the Granada team has continued to try on that right side, although the wear and tear has been increasingly noticeable and the push of the team led by Xavi Hernández has made the Uruguayan focus more on defensive tasks. The winger was substituted in the 84th minute with great accumulated fatigue.
Finally, the match ended with a result of 3-3. It marks Pellistri's first big game with the Granada shirt. A player who is going to be fundamental for the team in this decisive stretch of the season, with the aim of achieving that salvation that at times seemed very complicated, but that little by little the fans are beginning to believe.
