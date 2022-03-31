Sergio Pellissier was a legend of the Chievo with 517 appearances and 139 goals. At 40 he had decided to hang up his boots, but three years later he decided to return to the field with the FC Clivense , a company of the third Venetian category of which he is founder and president, after having collected the remains of the bankruptcy of the old Chievo Verona. The date for his return to the field is set for April 13, one day after his birthday. These are the words of the Valle d’Aosta attacker to the microphones of Sky Sports:

“I promised to make a presence in this team and I like to keep my promises. I hope not to make a bad impression, because after 3 years of inactivity. The biggest problem is not shooting, it is knowing that you can no longer do it as before: I based my qualities on sprinting, now I have to manage myself in other ways. I hope that the category will help me not to make a bad impression. It will be the penultimate game of the championship. In these two weeks I have trained: it was necessary, I will also train the next week to be able to say I did mine. I will play in front. I was born an attacker and I will die as an attacker: I like shooting, scoring, cheering. I don’t know if I will be able to do it but we will try. The beauty is what comes after the goal: first you hope, then you unleash everything. I have always tried to see who did better than us. In all the major European leagues, the teams have players from their own nursery, they do not go to get them elsewhere. For me this is an example and it is was the basis of the my project “.