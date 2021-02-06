It’s time to break the bad streak away from La Rosaleda. “You always have to look for positive dynamics. Except for some of the teams above, we have all been through some negative dynamics. We were on that six-game streak without winning. We have a duty to ourselves as locals. Those who have the most desire are the players. We want to give a virtual joy to the fans, even if they are not there. We have to handle the anxiety issue and maintain a balance during the 90 ‘.

Live on the wire. “This team has shown, beyond the idea of ​​the game, that we have never been knocked out in a competition that hits you. We have known how to adapt to the circumstances, peaks in team form, injuries, penalties, defeats … We are on the wire. I see the group very united, dedicated and what is clear in this competition is that we have to be a much more solid team defensively and grow from there. I see that the team has evolved, we manage several game records. In Alcorcón the team played the game they played. The team goes to the front and the players sweat their shirts ”.

Fix dynamics as local. “We are a team that is at two extremes both at home and outside our stadium. If we were a little more balanced, we would possibly be in another situation. We need to become strong as locals. We have to be strong and winners in both areas. And we are going to find a team with positive dynamics since their coach (JIM) arrived. They have been released and strengthened. By potential it will not be a team that reflects its classification. It has some statistics as visitors that are not worth anything. It is only worth scoring one more goal than the rival ”.

How is Ramón? “He had a shoulder problem. We have to be very cautious. This week it will not be and we will see the next or the next to see how it evolves. In these 15 days to find out if you have to undergo surgery, which we hope not. We are in this situation of players that when they are better, an unforeseen event arises ”.

Duel between two teams injured by playing behind closed doors. “Zaragoza, Sporting and we are the most affected by this situation of playing without an audience. In our field we are the real losers. 80 percent of the current squad have not been able to see or hear their fans the 23,000 throats, those chants from the Animation Stand, which carry you on the fly and earn us points. This seems to be coming for a long time and we cannot look for any kind of excuses. We are going to put on songs from the fans. That is going to be our stage and we want to achieve victory ”.