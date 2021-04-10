45 points are half a ticket to salvation. “We are very close, it is true, but at the same time we are very far because we know what this category costs and the circumstances that may occur in this section due to the issue of COVID or results dynamics. This is the most important match so far. The team is two wins away, I think that would be the goal. We are going to think about the next game, but we are sure to fight, fight and fight, which is what we are doing without giving up absolutely anything. It costs a lot to win. We are very focused and very prepared, we are going to face rivals who are playing a lot. Not for anyone here, we are ambitious. But with caution. The difficult thing is to maintain a balance between defeat and victories. Last year we saw that some teams were downgraded by their arrogance in victory ”.

What Albacete awaits? “It is a tremendously important game. Albacete is competing much better than in the first leg ”.

Possible ups and downs. “From the last call, Ismael has not been able to train all week with ankle discomfort. We have the discharge of Luis Muñoz. And Loren is going to start competing with the youth. I think we are going to recover especially kids like Mini or Larrubia, but otherwise we are the same. Josua is still in that recovery process, Orlando has started training individually to see if possibly next week he can have that competitive high ”.

More precautions due to LaLiga’s COVID regulations. “We have to be on alert, an outbreak to any team is going to penalize. We have to take responsibility, it can happen to anyone. Anything that is adding as soon as possible will give us much more peace of mind. Right now, we knock on wood. This year everything has happened to us. That is why the most important thing has been the group, we have been able to rebuild ourselves in the face of any adversity. In these last days we are all on the razor’s edge and we have that cushion of points to have ambition. We want to fight for the three points in every game. We have to be very alert every week ”.

What do you expect from Albacete? “It is clear the points he has, he is the one behind in the category, but he does nothing in the 91st minute he was winning 0-1 in Girona and ended up losing the game. That generates emotional and mental stress. He is going to propose direct play, go to the limit, second play. He wants to play more directly in the opposite field, they have improved in the pressure in high block. This team was playing the playoffs two seasons ago and in the current squad there are six or seven players from that squad. We have to continue with that positive dynamic, keep improving defensive concepts against the centers. Have multiple records at different heights. You have to be very attentive to subsequent actions after loss. Each rival manages a context, but tomorrow it will be a tremendously hard match and I think it will be not very showy. In each meter you are going to play at a high voltage level, you have to be patient. But we focus above all on ourselves, putting the same ambition and playing to the limit. The three points would make us almost touch the goal and then try to fight for everything ”.

Penalty taker without Luis Muñoz. “We have specialists in penalties. We know the hitting David Lombán has, but there are other specialist players. We have total confidence with all the players ”.

Only one penalty for the entire season. “The penalties are circumstances, I think we are the team with the most possession in the rival field and that recovers higher. But we have that statistic. We have to focus on our goal, if we have been awarded a penalty we will have to generate more in the area. You don’t have to look for an excuse outside and look at us ”.

Public in the final stretch of the League. “Hopefully the fans can be with us for the last four or five days. These players, 80% or 90%, have not been able to verify that state of effervescence that the fans handle you. It would undoubtedly give us a plus. It’s a shame, but you have to be vigilant. Every day one thing changes us. You have to achieve the goal and keep fighting, it would be a finishing touch to the brutal season that could be with us. That the fans could see the dedication and sacrifice of this group of players ”.