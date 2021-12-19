The Fuenlabrada premieres to Sergio Pellicer on his bench, but destiny wants the new azulón coach debuted from the stands. The nulense drag a penalty since his time at Malaga that makes it impossible for him to sit on the Torres bench. Rare debut, like everything that surrounds the azulón team this season.

Going back to football, Fuenlabrada Y Oviedo face this duel with the greatest of demands (follow the game live on AS.com). The local they want to break the streak of eleven games without meet one victory and make that phrase of “new coach, sure victory” good. With a win, the azulones would not come out of the playoff but would face 2022 in another way. The Oviedo, For his part, he wants to forget the bad taste in his mouth that the defeat in Valladolid and not to let go of the fight for the playoff.

Little can be glimpsed of the eleven what will raise Pellicer in his first game leading the Fuenlabreños. However, what seems certain is that your computer will begin to to assemble by the feet, for the defense. And there comes the first of the problems, the low from Gozzi, Juanma and Pol Valentín will force to form an emergency defense with Sotillos at left side. The center of the field also leaves room for doubt. Mbia this injured, Konaté lost in combat, Nuno Pina did not count for Oltra and the youth squad Damien he hasn’t had too many opportunities yet. All in all, Pellicer could bet on twelve blue.

Yes there are something clear in Fuenlabrada, it will be who according to the attack: Pedro León, Ibán Salvador, Anderson Y Zozulia. Only Timité, who is adding minutes and it has to be seen if it is important for the azulones plans, and Mula, who has disappeared the last dates, could give the bell.

For Fernando Torres, Ziganda seems willing to keep his bet on the three midfielders. A system that, says El Cuco, gives his people more control and I work in the middle. The downside is that the team lose some strength above, with Borja Bastón, the goal man for this Oviedo, as the maximum reference in the attack.

The absences due to injury of Javi Mier, Matheus and Sangalli subtract some options from Ziganda’s board, which recovers to Dani Calvo, indisputable behind, in the last duel of the first round, which Oviedo wants to take advantage of to arrive with the best taste in their mouths at the halfway point of the competition.

KEYS

Second Chances

The arrival of Pellicer opens a new horizon for those players with one foot more outside than inside in the winter market. Fuentes, Soldano, Mula, Timité could once again be important for the Azulones plans.

Doubts about the goal

Femenías has been with serious failures in the goal for two weeks, but Ziganda has defended him in each intervention.

Without goal there is no paradise

Fuenlabrada shows obvious goal problems this season. Fixing them, one of the first duties of the Pellicer team.

Return the wall

Dani Calvo, the solid defense, regains his place in the team after missing the last game due to suspension.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Pedro Leon

The Murcian will continue to be important in Fuenlabrada. Together with Cristóbal, they are the main channels of the azulón game.

Borja Bastón

He scored in Valladolid but missed a decisive penalty. Eager to claim and celebrate again.