Assessment of the meeting: “The rival entered better, but we had faith and that is the way to honor the shirt. It would be unfair to value the performance of one player over another. The soul, believing, putting a leg and having faith is very positive. We compete against a great rival, we had one of the most difficult because each game competes to the limit. The second part is a reflection of what we want Malaga to be. I keep more positive than negative things. It’s sad because there was a moment where we were able to draw and generate illusion. The biggest message is that all the players are giving a great level and have to keep improving. The present is valid here, not the past and the future. “

Proud of his team: “If we have to fall this way, with a First team asking for the time. With the team wanting more. The assessment is positive. It is a team that competes and we gave a faithful reflection in the second part of the spirit of this team and what the Cup is, to look forward. Granada asked for the time and it is a positive assessment because we enjoy this competition. “

You need from all players: “Our discourse is to recover all the players because it is very difficult to maintain a competitive level in a 42-day competition, you have to have them all. It is essential for there to be competitiveness and other colleagues see the ears of the wolf. So that on Tuesday be all full. We know that the road is full of stones, which we are overcoming through work and speaking very clearly. “

Value to the Cup: “From the first day we went to Coruxo, we thought that we had to compete in each game and we would have liked to get the victory because it generates enthusiasm and feeling in the fans in tremendously hard years for the club. Not because we have played a Cup match to win or lose on Sunday. We can no longer be distracted by the Cup, they all deserved to play because it is a bit more media, and now we have to be exclusively focused on the League. Give us peace of mind because our goal is going to mark us These first 10 games of the second round are going to be tremendously important for me. That is the scenario in which we have to handle ourselves, knowing that difficult moments are going to come. It is important that the group is united. “

Granada, an important rival: “This team does not give away anything, they are players who are now going to play the Europa League. We were penalized by the action of the foul, but we finished the first half well. I told them in the dressing room to forget about the result, it was like two games. We had to compete. in the second half and we lacked a goal to tie. The fans have to be proud that Malaga did not lose face to the game. There were two actions where we did not compete and they penalized us. It has to help us to take steps forward because the Saturday changes this dance and begins a tremendously hard second round. This spirit must be transferred to the daily competition. I am sad about the defeat but very happy about the performance of the group. “