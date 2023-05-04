Genoa – No specific sanction by the Sports Judge for the brawl and moments of tension that erupted in Sampdoria-Turin after the provocative exultation of the ex rossoblù Pietro Pellegri and the final triple whistle from the referee Camplone.

The only penalty, taken for granted, is the disqualification of Sampdoria defender Bruno Amione, sent off after Pellegri’s goal. Already booked while he was on the field for a foul intervention against Seck, the Argentine received a second yellow for the reaction had against the grenade attacker, in turn punished with a yellow card for his provocation after Turin’s doubling, with his hands raised to his ears under the South. A gesture for which both the grenade coach Juric and Pellegri himself then apologized at the end of the game to Sampdoria, the Blucerchiati players and fans.