After the silver in the Olympic Sprint, Federico: “I have shown again who I am, what a pride to confirm as in 2018”

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

T he scene is a surrealist painting. On a night at -17 °, in a basin surrounded by the lights that follow the profile of the Great Wall, there is a handful of Italians who sing and hug each other as in a big village party. Among them is a boy in a blue overalls. Federico Pellegrino has just won the silver in the free technique sprint. Four years after the PyeongChang masterpiece, when he obtained the same medal, but in the classical technique less congenial to him, the Aosta Valley is the hero of an unforgettable evening, always passed in front, with the air of someone who wants to dominate, until a final in which he puts himself behind the immense Johannes Klaebo, teases him, seems to be able to overcome him to the point of yielding.

Can it be said that he had this date on the calendar for 8 years?

“Yes. In Sochi it was a dream, then something clicked that made me realize that my way of training and living was not professional enough. From PyeongChang 2018 to today the dream has become more and more a goal. I wanted to get here and prove my best. Whether it meant Olympic medal, this is a source of incredible pride. ” See also The best races of 2021: Pier Guidi, you are the hero of the day

How did it get there?

“The last year has been incredible for the pressure I put on my shoulders. I made a risky choice that only in this moment becomes justified, and that makes me proud. Technically and tactically I was the best Pellegrino and I’m really happy with this. “.

Did it go as you expected?

“I’m a winner, so as soon as the moment of emotion passed, I started thinking about how I could beat Klaebo. Because today he wasn’t unbeatable, he wasn’t the best. I’m satisfied, I have an incredible sense of fulfillment. Like 4 years old. ago very few believed it “.

How did he do it?

“Partly thanks to my way of being and working, largely with those who live and work with me. First of all my wife Greta (the blue Laurent, ed), passing through the technicians who followed us this summer with De Fabiani, the skiman François Ronc Cella, the physio Christophe Savoye and then whoever provided me with the missiles under my feet “. See also Team Aster won the Intel World Open Beijing | Atomix

Have you ever thought that the choice to train with Markus Cramer could be wrong?

“No. I still think this has been the most interesting work experience of my career. It’s a totally different approach that I regret not having tried even before. I really enjoyed the way I worked between 2014 and 2018, when I I am squeezed like an orange, but it was not possible to continue like that. And last year I had the luck and the intelligence to choose well the hands in which to put myself “.

What does this medal mean for the Italian fund?

“I think to myself. This medal will help to ensure that my thoughts are heard.”

What is hidden behind the emotion of the finish line?

“A weight that I carried on my shoulders. I was wondering if my legs would be able to hold it. I convinced myself I could, thanks to my family who taught me to choose from an early age and to take responsibility for my choices. A great one. Federica (Brignone, also from Valle d’Aosta, ed) gave it to me with her medal and the athletics boys this summer. I hope that the Olympics will continue like this also for other sports and that not only women but also we boys are able to express ourselves to the fullest “. See also Juve and capital gains, that's all we know about the investigation

It’s not over yet, there is the classic technique sprint team.

“My world ended today (yesterday, ed). Now I rest a little, sleep well and then we’ll talk about it”.

February 9, 2022 (change February 9, 2022 | 02:07)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pellegrino #ecstasy #Brignone #Jacobs #inspired