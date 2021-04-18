Pellegrini Y Grace measure their strength at the gates of a League closure that can shoot the European claims of one or minimize the emotional crisis of the other. The Betis clings to the dream of fifth place as the best antidote to the hard economic crisis that the club is experiencing. The context of this seems very different Valencia, away from Europe (12 points) and with a certain margin with respect to relegation (8 points) while half the squad and the own Javi grace they have their future in the airfollow the game live on As.com).

Few bet for this hopeful situation in Heliopolis. The verdiblancos they fight together with Real Sociedad and Villarreal for hunt down a European square on a path that raised claims above expectations. With a blurred planning, Pellegrini worked magic and his team multiplied their performance over the course of the course. More intermittent, close to disappointment, it was the Valencian version, clinging to certain appointments of brightness before the great ones and too many falls to the ground from the middle. There was a conspiracy this week so that what remains does not become a walk of thorns for those of Gracia. Precisely today marks the 50th anniversary of the League that Valencia won in 1971, a sporting milestone that is as far back in time as in the reality that lives in the Mestalla club.

Pellegrini it has almost everyone at stake. Smile with the possible return of Borja Iglesias (8 goals in his last 9 appointments) and is confident that Channels, who was already decisive against his former team in the first round and last year, regain your brilliance. Be in the position that is. Also returns Saved, recovered and ready to attack the Verdiblanco eleven if Pellegrini thinks it appropriate for Canales to return to three quarters. In the behind, Victor Ruiz Y Bartra they fight for a place, but there are endless Doubts around an eleven that will look very conditioned for the three matches that the Verdiblancos will face in just six days.

Many more Grace has problems. Gabriel Paulista Y Maxi Gomez will serve sanction, being Hugo Guillamón Y Gameiro the favorites to take their places. The Frenchman always had a special hunger when he was measured at Betis and has all the ballots to win the game to an almost unprecedented Cutrone. After six games away from Mestalla without winning, Valencia will look for another resistance exercise in the Villamarin against a Betis hopeful that Europe does not simply remain in a dream. Pellegrini’s light wants to continue illuminating the umpteenth growth project of the Betic club. The shadows of grace are deluded with a new challenge of questions.