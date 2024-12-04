

12/04/2024



Updated at 8:45 p.m.





After accumulating three consecutive defeats, there were many voices calling for Pellegrini to make changes to the team. The Chilean coach initially lined up several of the less common players at the Narcís Sala for the duel against Sant Andreu, with one of the players that made up the starting eleven being the Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez. However, the position in which the Chilean placed the footballer was not the usual one, since He was playing as a pivot.

Before the game, in words to the club’s media, Pellegrini He justified his decision by communicating that Ricardo Rodríguez had already played in that area before.. Given the absences of Johnny Cardoso, Carvalho, Marc Roca and Isco and with the desire to give Altimira a rest, the green and white coach carried out this unusual strategy. «Ricardo has performed that function and can give the team a good start»Pellegrini argued.

The final result in this regard was not at all what was expected.. The Swiss international was once again singled out for the passivity with which he defends, as demonstrated in the play for the local goal. Furthermore, he was not able to prevail in a midfield that he shared with Iker Losada and Giovani Lo Celso, players who, likewise, performed worse than expected.

Pellegrini already gave Ricardo Rodríguez a slap on the wrist before the game in the press room by pointing out that “neither he nor anyone is satisfied with his performance to this day.” However, he showed that he is confident in being able to obtain his best version, although on this occasion it was demonstrated that he will have to continue looking for accommodation.