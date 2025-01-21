

01/21/2025



Updated at 11:15 p.m.





The long negotiation between Real Betis and Manchester United for Anthony It will culminate positively with the hiring of the Brazilian footballer on loan until the end of the season by the Verdiblancos. In this process, both the economic commitment of the Betis and the presentation of a project that the winger has understood as positive for the interests of his career have played a key role when it comes to reviving his level after two and a half seasons of below-par performance. than expected at Old Trafford and with the weight of the almost one hundred million euros that they paid for his services to Ajax in the summer of 2022.

And among these issues was a call that occurred in the middle of last week in which Manuel Pellegrini He contacted Antony to express his desire for him to join the team under his command. The conversation was brief and in it the Chilean coach, according to negotiation sources, told Antony that he wants him to have an important role in the team and the virtues of a locker room in which he can fit in with his best football.

Antony positively valued this direct talk with a coach as important as Pellegrini since from that moment on he told his agents that His decision to join Betis was clear. He had already pointed this out by refusing to go to other leagues that had put more economically profitable offers on the table, but he chose to come to LaLiga and despite the final competition of the VillarrealAntony prioritized arriving at Betis to compete for the Conference and regain positions in First Division.

Thus, Pellegrini’s intervention was once again a key weapon for a negotiation, as Betis has used on other occasions. Also, of course, the financial effort of the entity to articulate a proposal in which both Manchester United and the player were convinced that Betis was the best option for this loan, as it has been.