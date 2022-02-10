Without making much noise, with players who are not in the media spotlight and with a coach who talks more on the pitch than off it, Real Betis is starring in one of the best seasons in its entire history. The Verdiblanco team has crept into the noble zone of the table, it is the third classified ahead of FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, and it is not there by chance.
Under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini, Betis has managed to be a block, a team that plays football well, that doesn’t mind having the ball at its feet, that plays games and stands up to the greats. Based on work, the Andalusian team is one of the revelation teams of LaLiga and Europe, but this is something that comes from behind and is not the flower of a day. So far, Betis is having a sensational season, much better than we would have imagined at the beginning of the season: third in the league, with one foot in the Copa del Rey final and one playoff away from being in the round of 16 of the Europe League.
Betis is going through a sweet moment and with players who, thanks to Pellegrini, are getting their best version. Nabil Fekir or Sergio Canales are shining with their own light showing that they have the level to be in their respective teams. Watching this Betis play is a delight for football fans and, as I will not tire of repeating, that is thanks to the fact that they have a great coach on the bench with a lot of experience and whom other teams have not known how to value.
The season is still missing and it is still not known where the roof of this team is, however with what they have done so far they should be satisfied. Although seeing the demands of this team they are not going to conform and between now and the end of the course they will try to give their fans more joy.
From now on, the hardest stretch of the season is coming and if they manage to get into the round of 16 of the Europa League they will have two games per week, something that will be a challenge for the team and that will test the ability of the players themselves and the coach to manage the locker room Whatever happens, the balance of the campaign is positive and it is good to see how there are teams that stand up to the usual ones because that encourages competitiveness and gives the competition a plus.
