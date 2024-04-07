The Speaker of Parliament in Slovakia from the Social Democratic Movement, Peter Pellegrini, won the decisive second round of the presidential elections in Slovakia, which took place on Saturday.

The country's electoral commission reported that after counting 99.8% of the electoral districts, Pellegrini was clearly ahead of former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who received less than 47% of the votes.

The official final result is scheduled to be announced by midday on Sunday (1000 GMT) at the latest.