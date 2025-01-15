



Manuel Pellegrini, coach of the Real Betisanalyzed the heavy green and white defeat in Barcelona that led to their elimination from the Copa del Rey. «We have a negative assessment, when you lose 5-1 it cannot be positive. Barcelona is in a state of grace that comes from the previous match that won the Super Cup but we gave a lot of defensive license», stated the technician, who was asked about the market: «We’ll see what is done in that regard. Now it is important to focus on LaLiga and we have a month to try to recover the points because we are behind and in February we must resume the Conference. We didn’t have our best moment this week but I think we have a squad that is going to give much more».

Regarding the distant image between the Betis that tied against Barcelona in LaLiga and the one that was beaten yesterday in the Cup, Pellegrini pointed out that «There are always differences when playing at home and away.. At home the team was more aggressive. We had chances and stole the ball and here we were very passive and we let them play more time than is allowed for players of this quality. At home we deserved to have won because defensively we were more aggressive and we had chances but now we have had more damage in defense because we know the level that Lamine Yamal has and from several sides they had chances.

«And not only Lamine, Barcelona has several players like Olmo, Raphinha or Pedri who are in a very good moment and it is reflected in the results on the field. It is not the work of one but of a team. Lamine demonstrates his ability on the court and I hope he continues to progress», he continued before analyzing Vitor Roque, who was playing again against the team that loaned him to Betis: «No one can complain about his attitude. He has many positive things, he is dynamic and tries to change the course of the game “But he is going to be an important player as he continues to progress.”