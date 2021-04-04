Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach, analyzed the tie signed by his team against Elche: “The penalty goal came, Borja’s injury and we were 0-2 in that Canales shot. That action hurt us a lot. and the Elche took the controls of the party to tie. Then we had more control and we had two clear chances. We didn’t score, we couldn’t define and when you can’t win it’s good to make sure you don’t lose. Adding will always be good in a field in which Sevilla lost, Madrid won in discount … “.

Borja Iglesias injury: “Borja’s is a very ugly, deep cut. He tried to continue, but the blow no longer allowed him to run and he couldn’t continue.”

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 4, 2021

Fight for Europe: “We continue in the fight with other teams waiting for what Real will do. It is not easy to win away, but each point will be important in the end.”

Team mindset: “I think we have looked to the end for the three points. We had that clear opportunity but we ended it badly. We are not satisfied. That final opportunity for Juanmi reflects that we wanted to win from minute one.”

Construction problems: “Elche closed very well, that’s why we tried to hurt Joaquín on the right.”

Home matches: “It is strange that it is like this with the change of the day. It is a stage of the championship in which we arrive depending on ourselves. We are already thinking about getting the three points against Atlético, it is always better to play at home”.

Fatigue: “I don’t think the break has affected, I saw the team with the same mentality during the ninety minutes. There were not all the spaces we wanted, but we had chances to win.”