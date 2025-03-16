03/16/2025



Updated at 5:13 p.m.





He Betis has put the direct towards the Champions. His fifth consecutive victory attests to it. And that is why the Verdiblanco coach was asked in the press room. «There is no one thinking about qualifying for a certain competition. The team is in the quarterfinals of the Conference, and will fight to reach the semifinals, and in LaLiga it is positioned among the top five. 30 points remain and the team always has aspirations to get as high as possible. You have to demonstrate it in the field, as we are doing, ”said Manuel Pellegrini pragmatic in his appearance before the media.

After the effort of Guimarães and the mood of 2-0 against, the team was replaced to overcome by doing three goals in the second half. In this regard, the Chilean said that “it has been a very worked victory. The team played a good first half in which he was dominator, but without occasions. In two arrivals they made two goals «. Betis, however, got up. »We talked at the halftime and said that we had to maintain tranquility and order because the matches are turned around football. I think we did a second bright time. We made rotations and a system change with two points to try to discount and have more people in the area. The players entered well and this victory leaves us very high moral to fight on the fronts that we are «.

On account of Ancelotti complaints for the few hours of rest between matches, Pellegrini was asked about this circumstance. «There is a lot of talk of the hours of difference. Playing on Thursday takes an invoice, much more if you don’t have the corresponding hours. We didn’t have to play two, but We did it without excuses and we took it forward after a strange first half in which they put themselves with two goals up twice. In the second half, we had football and legs, because the spare parts were important, to turn the scoreboard having played more anticipation of this game»He analyzed, summarizing how the clash elapsed.

«The technicians have no authority to decide when we play and when neither»He replied when he was questioned again for this matter and the words of the Madrid coach. «There is a directive part for that and a football federation. They are in charge of the regulatory part. It is not an issue that corresponds to me. It is the eighth or ninth time in the season that we played in less than 72 hours and we never claim although the right thing would have been to play later», Zanjó.









Returning to the match, in Leganés the sweet state demonstrated again so that it is going through its fifth win. «We are at a very good time based on the work of many years. We try to maintain some mechanisms playing from the conviction to improve to overcome the rivals. The moments come and go, they are good and bad. And in the last third of the season, to get as high as possible, you have to demonstrate it in the field, ”he remarked.

Captain General of this Betis is Isco, of which almost everything is said. «The importance of Isco in the team we know. He has always asked for the ball, when we have changed the system has passed further back and has done it without problems. He is going through an exceptional moment of maturity. I am very happy for him, for all the satisfactions he is giving to this club and for the love that the fans have, ”Pellegrini valued around the coast.

To the final stretch of the season, Betis arrives at the best moment. «The five years always did the same: Give priority to the League because in the competitions you stay out for a false game and you can see yourself behind. In LaLiga you are there, latent, to fight until the end for European positions. There are ten days left, a long time yet, but We are on the right path and hopefully we ratify it in the last two months», Pellegrini wanted.