Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betisspoke to the media prior to the Conference League duel against Petrocub. The Chilean coach insisted that “when we reach the end of the year break, the ideal is to be classified in the two competitions in which you can be eliminated. In one we achieved it and I hope we do it now with a match in which we have the necessary quality because the rivals at home are always difficult. We would thus complete the second competition plus the remaining LaLiga games. With the injuries and the number of circumstances that have happened this semester, it would be a goal to be more than happy at the end of the year.”

«We try to find the reason why we have not played any Conference match at the level that we can give or that we have demonstrated in other competitions. I hope this is not an exception, it is already serving as an experience. We have many casualties in the same position and that influences performance. But we have the equipment to give a better image than the one we have given. Perhaps there has been an excess of optimism and confidencewe started as champions of the Conference, at the press level, and we went to the other side believing that with less effort we were going to win the games. They have shown us that this is not the case and I hope the team offers the level it usually gives,” Pellegrini continued.

These two faces that Betis offers in LaLiga against more powerful rivals and in the Conference against theoretically weaker opponents is something that worries and Pellegrini values ​​that “they are different competitions and rivals. As much as one wants to believe that the rivals are equal, the demand is not the same because the opponent, if it is Barcelona, ​​will penalize you as soon as you make a mistake. There are others to whom it has happened in the Cup. In football the differences are minimal. If we enter with the intensity of the days of good performances we have greater chances of defeating a lower level rival but who in their field, with their audience and with the temperature can compete. These are things that influence football but in no case should they be a deciding factor. “We must have the ability to overcome it and try to give the best version to continue in this competition.”

«There are many factors that one believes can happen and tries to cushion them. We are in the three competitions with a squad limited by the number of injuries. Thursday affects a lot in the recovery to Sunday. LaLiga is complicated and I like to always be fighting for European positions because in Europe you can reach the semifinals in a round-trip match but it is useless if you fall in the semifinals and in LaLiga you are behind. I wanted to be alive in the two competitions in which we could be eliminated and, later, with a squad already reestablished, to be able to make rotations with more even teams. And in LaLiga fight until the end. Thursday affects Sunday and perhaps the intensity is lowered because of that. Let’s hope that the experience serves us and we add these points to stay in the competition,” he continued.









Pellegrini defended the league version of his team: «We have seen very few bad games against Betis in LaLiga. Out of 16 in almost all of them we had good performances and we deserved better results. In the Cup and the Conference we have seen the lowest version of the team. With Atlético we pushed at the top and with Barcelona we didn’t get much. With Alavés we had 5-6 scoring opportunities. LaLiga does not leave me satisfied with the results obtained because we had opportunities to get the three points and little can be questioned about the team’s performance. In the other two competitions, with the injuries, we have not been able to maintain the level but we are going to try to achieve the objective of qualifying. “I’m sure we’re going to qualify.”

About the summons of the youth squad Carlos Queen Pellegrini pointed out that “Isco, Lo Celso, Carvalho, Fornals or Losada are not there. There are many. Carlos had been performing well in the reserve team, we did not have a midfielder and it is his turn to show why he is called up. “I hope he gets to play and does very well.” and about Cardoso: «He is already training normally with the squad and is scheduled. Tomorrow we will see how many minutes he has in this game. “He is well and confident.” Regarding Fornals, he stated that “I don’t think he will make it to Sunday, maybe next week to one of the two games. “He is not yet with the squad, it depends on his evolution these days.”

With Lo Celso, Pellegrini considered that “normally when it is red, there is a two-game suspension and he was left with the sanction established by the regulations.” Furthermore, he appreciated that “Lo Celsus He had a 40-day break and after the muscle injury they must readapt in the physical and football part. Where he plays does not matter much. Isco He hasn’t played in 8 months and we have to see how and in what role he fits in but good players have no problems playing in different positions. Sometimes they can play on the wing and they loosen up and have more freedom or further back, one and the other at the front. The good guys can always play together.”