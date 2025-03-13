

Manuel Pellegrini He was satisfied in the press room by the bulky victory with which his team certified his presence in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. The Verdiblanco coach, however, wore his usual prudence and invited his team to continue progressing to also be able to overcome the next tie against Jagiellonia Bialystok Polish while sought to avoid being the protagonist of the Betic Triumph.

«It is not my intention to be the first figure, but that the team wins, that players set differences with the same commitment from the first day in these five years in the club. I have tried to provide demand, ambition and get as high as possible regardless of the economic problems of the club. The squad has responded and I am happy, but I do not seek to be the figure but the players set the difference, ”he clarified in the press room.

With respect to the favoritism theorist with which Betis will face the tie against Jagiellonia Bialtok, Pellegrini warned that “one cannot be thinking of a final when you have to play the rooms.” «You have to think about Leganés and then the break and complicated games comes. One of the great errors has been to believe that the teams are lower than the Spaniards. In Europe all parties are complicated. If the Polish team got there, it was on its own merits. We are not thinking about the final, but about maintaining the results of LaLiga, which have always been a priority, ”he said. «When the conference touches, we will try to move on to the semifinals. We can still still ambition and take a step later, ”he added.

Finally, with respect to Isco, he reiterated that “Isco’s not surprising because it takes a long time.” «He had the fracture that spent six months and when he returned he did it with the same quality, commitment and delivery he has always had since his first day. It has not had a injury, maybe it has been the product of a blow. I am very happy for him because I know him since he is 19 years old and I know his commitment to grow this club so important that Betis is, ”he concluded.